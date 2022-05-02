TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to C$36.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,500. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$27.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.78.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

