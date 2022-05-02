Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.07. 12,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,037. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

