Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Lowered to $400.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $452.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

