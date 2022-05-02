Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.35 on Monday. Teradata has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

