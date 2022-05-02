Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $105.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.34. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

