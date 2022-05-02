Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TEX opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Terex has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $48,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

