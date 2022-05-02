Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of TEX opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

