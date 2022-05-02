Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

