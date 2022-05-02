TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.