TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$135.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. 10,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 27.48%. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

