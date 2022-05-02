TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$138.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,873. TFI International has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

