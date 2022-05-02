TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.29.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$101.45. 234,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.52. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$99.47 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,515,007.76. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

