TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$131.29.

Shares of TFII traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,951. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$99.47 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$120.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$561,399,318.45. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

