TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$138.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.29.

TFII traded down C$1.89 on Monday, hitting C$101.45. 234,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,951. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$99.47 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$120.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$566,447,017.50. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850 in the last ninety days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

