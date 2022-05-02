TFI International (TSE:TFII) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.
TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.33.
Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$101.30. 282,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$99.47 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
