TFI International (TSE:TFII) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.33.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE TFII traded down C$2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$101.30. 282,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$99.47 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,515,007.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.