Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $118.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of THLLY opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

