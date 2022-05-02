Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives $118.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of THLLY opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

