The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.

BKGFF stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

