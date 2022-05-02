The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce $661.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $647.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.14 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $602.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.69.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,646,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $375.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.81. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $325.53 and a 52 week high of $1,231.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

