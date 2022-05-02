The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Chemours reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

