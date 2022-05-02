The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $824.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report $824.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.10 million to $854.66 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $361.04 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $360.17 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.51 and its 200-day moving average is $404.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.