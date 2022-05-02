The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

