The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLWPF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

