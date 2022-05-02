The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $3,700.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,811.67.

AMZN stock opened at $2,441.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,432.50 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

