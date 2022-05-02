The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.18.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.