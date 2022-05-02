The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.81. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Hershey by 3,666.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Hershey by 31.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

