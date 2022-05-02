The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will post $196.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.22 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

