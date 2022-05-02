The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of IPG remained flat at $$32.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,202. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

