The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

