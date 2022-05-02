The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.71. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

