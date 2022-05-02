The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

