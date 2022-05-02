The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SCX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74. L.S. Starrett has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter.
L.S. Starrett Company Profile (Get Rating)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.S. Starrett (SCX)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.