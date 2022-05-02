The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $7.16 on Monday. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

