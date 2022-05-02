The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 116 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.48).

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £475.10 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($98,139.18).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

