The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RMR opened at $27.28 on Monday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

