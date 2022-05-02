The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.00.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

SWGAY opened at $12.82 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.