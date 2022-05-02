The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.76 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.