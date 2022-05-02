The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More
