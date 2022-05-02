Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Announces Earnings Results

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$3.49 million during the quarter.

Thermal Energy International stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermal Energy International has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.24.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

