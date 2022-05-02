Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post $31.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TCBX opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80.
About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
