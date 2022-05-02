Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post $31.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.