Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TCBX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 9th

Third Coast Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Third Coast Bancshares had issued 3,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $87,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of TCBX opened at $22.67 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
