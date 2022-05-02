Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $304.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.50 million and the lowest is $304.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

