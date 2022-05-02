Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

