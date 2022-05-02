ThredUp (TDUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDUP stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $650.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 540,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ThredUp by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

