TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.72).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.07) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.20 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.92 million and a P/E ratio of 70.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

