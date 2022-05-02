Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s current price.

TMBR stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.42% and a negative net margin of 1,199.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

