Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s current price.
TMBR stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.42% and a negative net margin of 1,199.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
