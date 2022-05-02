Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.63. 13,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Timken by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

