Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +8% yr/yr to $4.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

NYSE:TKR opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Timken has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Timken by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

