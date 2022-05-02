TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TISNF opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. TIS has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

