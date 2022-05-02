Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Tofutti Brands stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Tofutti Brands has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

