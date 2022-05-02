TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 28.5% in April

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 154,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.81 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.39.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

