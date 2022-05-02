Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

TMP stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

