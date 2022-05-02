Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%.
TMP stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $86.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.