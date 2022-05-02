TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to announce $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.97. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in TopBuild by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $181.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

